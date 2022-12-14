Mother of 7-year-old girl killed in shooting continues holiday tradition of gifting Barbie dolls to girls

The ‘Forever 7 Drive’ is keeping the memory of Chrisyah Stephens alive
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend mother of a seven-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting two years ago is providing other seven-year-olds with Barbies for Christmas!

The 2nd annual “Forever 7 Drive” was held at the Excel Center at 6 p.m.

Chrisyah Stephens was killed by gun violence while attending a birthday party two years ago. She was an honor roll student and her mom’s everything - and she loved playing with Barbie dolls!

Shanette Smiley told 16 News Now that the annual drive is a way to honor her daughter with her love of dolls living on in other seven-year-olds.

“I love it, hopefully, the community can come out two times more next year for the Forever 7 Drive,” Shanette Smiley told 16 News Now. “I’m all about the community coming out and bringing joy to little girls instead of negativity.”

Last year, the prosecution said Jaheim Campbell killed Stephens while trying to shoot at another man that allegedly spoke poorly about one of his dead family members.

Stephens would have been nine years old on Tuesday, her birthday.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

