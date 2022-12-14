Michiana families receive food, clothing, toys at Salvation Army Kroc Center’s ‘Distribution Day’

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmastime can be especially hard on families who can’t afford gifts, but the Salvation Army Kroc Center is making sure families are getting the help they need this holiday season.

Tuesday was “Distribution Day,” and more than 600 families received food, clothing, and toys!

This is all made possible through community donations to the Angel Tree and Toys for Tots programs — including our Toys for Tots drive-thru here at WNDU earlier this month.

And thanks to the many volunteers, these families will now have gifts for the holiday!

“Every family that comes gets two presents per child, all organized by sex and age,” said Tim Bayless, community engagement director. “They also get a $50 gift card to Kohl’s, a $50 gift card to Old Navy, and food.

“Events like these at the holidays are so important for our community because without events like this, they may not have Christmas for their kids or food on the table,” he added.

You can still help the Salvation Army by donating to the Red Kettle Campaign.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
4 hurt, including police officer, in 2 separate crashes outside Castle Point Apartments
16-year-old dies after getting hit by car in Plymouth
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Judge approves Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys request for private hearings on money for experts in his defense

Latest News

One-on-one with Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch
19 Years Later: 2 Mishawaka Police officers killed in line of duty
Irish QB situation still unclear
Irish QB situation still unclear
Season of Scammers
16 News Now Investigates: Season of Scammers