Michiana families receive food, clothing, toys at Salvation Army Kroc Center’s ‘Distribution Day’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmastime can be especially hard on families who can’t afford gifts, but the Salvation Army Kroc Center is making sure families are getting the help they need this holiday season.

Tuesday was “Distribution Day,” and more than 600 families received food, clothing, and toys!

This is all made possible through community donations to the Angel Tree and Toys for Tots programs — including our Toys for Tots drive-thru here at WNDU earlier this month.

And thanks to the many volunteers, these families will now have gifts for the holiday!

“Every family that comes gets two presents per child, all organized by sex and age,” said Tim Bayless, community engagement director. “They also get a $50 gift card to Kohl’s, a $50 gift card to Old Navy, and food.

“Events like these at the holidays are so important for our community because without events like this, they may not have Christmas for their kids or food on the table,” he added.

You can still help the Salvation Army by donating to the Red Kettle Campaign.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.