Michiana basketball update 12/13
IHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 57, Triton 46
Culver 48, Winamac 40
FW Luers 57, Culver Academy 53
Goshen 54, SB Clay 49
Michigan City 67, Mishawaka 49
NorthWood 66, Jimtown 28
SB Riley 65, Northridge 59 (F/OT)
SB Washington 86, Andrean 55
IHSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 32, Wawasee 27
Columbia City 68, Warsaw 59
John Glenn 43, Plymouth 38
Mishawaka 47, SB Clay 31
NorthWood 47, Bremen 34
Penn 56, Concord 25
MHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL
Cassopolis 66, Bangor 12
Battle Creek Central 52, Lakeshore 28
Countryside Academy 54, Our Lady of the Lake 42
Eau Claire 88, New Buffalo 45
Constantine 76, Holland Black River 62
Edwardsburg 62, Paw Paw 57
Plainwell 57, Three Rivers 33
Three Oaks River Valley 55, Dowagiac 44
Niles 49, Vicksburg 28
MHSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bangor 67, Cassopolis 22
Delton Kellogg 43, Constantine 37
Eau Claire 19, New Buffalo 17
Edwardsburg 53, Paw Paw 40
Vicksburg 67, Niles 7
Lakeshore 52, Battle Creek Central 26
Three Rivers 50, Plainwell 45
Dowagiac 50, Three Oaks River Valley 24
