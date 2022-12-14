Michiana basketball update 12/13

By Matt Loch
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

IHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL

Bethany Christian 57, Triton 46

Culver 48, Winamac 40

FW Luers 57, Culver Academy 53

Goshen 54, SB Clay 49

Michigan City 67, Mishawaka 49

NorthWood 66, Jimtown 28

SB Riley 65, Northridge 59 (F/OT)

SB Washington 86, Andrean 55

IHSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bethany Christian 32, Wawasee 27

Columbia City 68, Warsaw 59

John Glenn 43, Plymouth 38

Mishawaka 47, SB Clay 31

NorthWood 47, Bremen 34

Penn 56, Concord 25

MHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL

Cassopolis 66, Bangor 12

Battle Creek Central 52, Lakeshore 28

Countryside Academy 54, Our Lady of the Lake 42

Eau Claire 88, New Buffalo 45

Constantine 76, Holland Black River 62

Edwardsburg 62, Paw Paw 57

Plainwell 57, Three Rivers 33

Three Oaks River Valley 55, Dowagiac 44

Niles 49, Vicksburg 28

MHSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bangor 67, Cassopolis 22

Delton Kellogg 43, Constantine 37

Eau Claire 19, New Buffalo 17

Edwardsburg 53, Paw Paw 40

Vicksburg 67, Niles 7

Lakeshore 52, Battle Creek Central 26

Three Rivers 50, Plainwell 45

Dowagiac 50, Three Oaks River Valley 24

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old dies after getting hit by car in Plymouth
The new bakery opened in downtown Elkhart and hosts a variety of colorful macarons, gelato,...
New gourmet pastry shop opens in Elkhart
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Judge approves Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys request for private hearings on money for experts in his defense
Rhema Harris
Teen charged in murder of St. Joe Co. corrections officer waived to adult court
South Bend Police investigating uptick in Kia vehicle thefts

Latest News

Freeman not expecting more transfer or opt out news ahead of Gator Bowl
ND Football: Freeman discusses final talks with departing players
South Carolina features a relatively well-known quarterback in former Netflix star Spencer...
ND Football: No decision yet on QB plan for Gator Bowl
Shumate played for the team in the early 70′s and is one of a small handful of Irish players to...
Irish fall to Marquette; induct John Shumate into Ring of Honor
No. 19 Notre Dame avenges Friday’s loss to No. 5 Penn State, wins 5-3