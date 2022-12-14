Medical Moment: The ‘patch’ that could detect heart attacks early

(WNDU) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death for everyone in the United States. And did you know one in five heart attacks is silent?

That means the damage is done, but the person is not even aware they had one. That’s why being able to predict changes in your heart, organs, and arteries is vital to preventing the worst from happening.

Now, the first-ever wearable patch may be able to predict problems earlier than ever before.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack.

Every three and a half minutes, someone will die of a stroke. Research shows that 80 percent of all heart diseases can be prevented by knowing and managing risk factors. That’s why the team inside the UCSD lab is working on this.

“We are working on soft stretchable sensors,” said Boyu Liu, UCSD Nanoengineer.

“This is the ultrasonic patch we are developing,” said Sai Thou, UCSD Material Sciences.

“This device can provide continuous long-term monitoring of what’s going on in the heart,” Sheng Xu, PhD, UCSD Jacobs School of Engineering.

This group of engineers is the first to develop a flexible, wearable, ultrasound patch.

“With ultrasound, we can penetrate the tissue and get very deep targets,” Liu explained.

Embedded in a sheet of flexible polymer is an array of millimeter-sized ultrasound transducers. Using the device, they can measure blood pressure in wave form.

When worn on the neck or chest, it can penetrate the tissue, monitor blood flow, blood pressure, and heart function, in hopes of predicting a heart attack or stroke.

“We can use sophisticated algorithms to predict what’s going to happen in the next minute, in the next hour, or in the next few days,” Xu said.

Knowing how fast the blood flows through the vessels can help diagnose blood clots, heart valve problems, poor circulation and blockages in the arteries, and help doctors save your life.

In tests, the patch was performed as well as an ultrasound probe. That’s the technique currently used in doctors’ offices.

There’s still a lot of work to do, but this patch might be available within the next few years.

