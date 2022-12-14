Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament

Maple Leaf Farms is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament.

Maple Leaf Farms, which was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”

The tournament final featured two Kosciusko County companies, with the runner-up being Polywood of Syracuse. Polywood received praise for its “Elevate 12-Piece Pit Sectional.”

The winner of the first tournament was Janus Motorcycles of Goshen.

