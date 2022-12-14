Local media leaders speak at Chamber of Commerce’s networking luncheon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted its final networking event of the year on Tuesday!

The event boasted a hot lunch, networking, and a chance to hear from four media executives.

Among them was WNDU General Manager Ron Bartholomew!

He shared his thoughts on leadership with the community, saying he prefers a democratic approach. He also says his goal is to give his department heads the resources they need to succeed.

The event was sponsored by Gibson Insurance Agency. The South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce’s luncheons will return next year.

