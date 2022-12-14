Fusus system equipping South Bend police with real-time crime data

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details on some new technology to help prevent and solve crimes in South Bend.

Law enforcement officials gave us an overview of their new Fusus system which will be used by officers in the real-time crime center and on the road.

The department compared it’s arrival to that of the very first smartphones. When we once had to keep track of our email, phone calls, gaming, or filming on different platforms, we now have all of that on one device that we can always keep on us.

Fusus works in the same way by combining the data from shot spotter, their computer-automated dispatch system, and their Flock license plate readers onto one interface, basically giving officers a real-time crime center right in their vehicles.

A network of public cameras also gives officers the ability to check in on a scene or find footage of a potential crime in real-time.

This technology allows the police department to keep an eye on criminal activity even though they’re not in the location where it’s happening.

To do this, they’ve deployed their own cameras, they’ve partnered with the City of South Bend to access feeds from businesses, and now they’re asking residents to partner with them in case their security cameras catch anything suspicious.

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski is pretty consistent in the way he reminds the public how to best help their department.

“This is the tagline we’ve had, you know, see something, say something, so we can do something,” Ruszkowski said.

The new Fusus system makes it so those who see something, no longer have to say something, they just reply to an email.

“Once the resident actually checks their video, if they see something on it that they think could be valuable information to share with the police, then they would actually send that link back and share that,” said South Bend Police Capt. Tim Lancaster.

That email will go out to anyone with a registered camera nearby a given crime scene.

Registering your camera with Fusus will allow residents to directly share select videos with police.

This helps officers cut down on investigative hours, and people can opt-out at any time.

“Here is yet another opportunity for someone who sees something—even if they don’t see it, they can see it on their cameras-- they can say something, send something, and we can do something,” Ruszkowski said.

Registering your camera will not give the police blanket access to your videos, they’ll only see what you send them.

Police don’t have 24/7 access to your camera and it won’t be used like a live stream.

They also won’t use cameras that are in any area they couldn’t lawfully be present physically.

If a resident is registered and doesn’t want to share their video, they do not have to.

“If someone inadvertently has their camera pointed inside their neighbor’s house and their shades are open, we’re not going to use that. That is not something that the public can just go up and see,” Ruszkowski said.

The department is still setting up the website to register your camera, but they say it will be available in the near future.

South Bend is just one of two departments in the Hoosier State with Fusus.

