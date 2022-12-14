Former Elkhart Police officer gets 15-month sentence for punching handcuffed man

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) - A former Elkhart Police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a handcuffed man in 2018 has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Cory Newland was sentenced on Friday, Dec. 9, for his role in the beating. Newland pleaded guilty in federal court in Hammond back in September to a federal charge of deprivation of civil rights and aiding and abetting.

Surveillance video showed Newland and fellow former Elkhart Police officer Joshua Titus punching the handcuffed suspect after the man spat in their direction at the Elkhart Police station in January 2018.

Newland resigned from the Elkhart Police Department in August. Titus is awaiting trial, which is scheduled to being April 17, 2023.

Joshua Titus (Elkhart Police Department)

