First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely Before the Cold Returns

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Few showers early in the morning will give way to periods of showers through the middle of the day. Heavier rain is likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will also be very breezy. Heavier rain is possible, rainfall could approach 1 inch in parts of Michiana. Highs will be in the lower 40s, but with the strong breeze it will likely still feel like the 30s. Rain will continue into the evening and overnight hours. High of 42 degrees. Winds E 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Periods of rain that could be heavy at times. Rain will continue overnight with showers beginning to break up during the early morning. Staying windy and chilly. Temps falling into the upper 30s overnight. Low of 37 degrees. Winds E 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Some showers ending early in the morning. Clouds will clear a bit in the afternoon. A chance for a few rain/snow showers during the afternoon. It will remain chilly and breezy throughout the day with winds out of the west. High of 42 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Winds will kick in out of the west throughout the day. Mostly cloudy, chilly and feeling even colder with the wind chills in the 20s. Lake effect snow showers will be possible through the afternoon and evening on Friday and into the weekend. Some light snow accumulations are possible. No major snowfall looks likely. High of 35 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Lake effect snow showers will continue through the weekend. Some light snow accumulations are possible. No major snowfall is likely. This period will open the gates to cold air that could be available for more snow chances leading into next week and the Christmas holiday. We will continue to keep an eye on things through next week. This could bring a chance for a First Alert Weather Day along with impactful winter weather. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, December 13th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 37

Tuesday’s Low: 34

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

