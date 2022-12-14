Elkhart police, firefighters raise money for Salvation Army with ‘Guns & Hoses’ fundraiser

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A friendly competition returned to Elkhart!

City police and firefighters faced off for the annual “Guns & Hoses” event at the CR 6 Walmart. Each year, the departments face off to see who can raise more money for the Salvation Army.

Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore (right) congratulates Elkhart Fire Chief Shaun Edgerton (left)
Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore (right) congratulates Elkhart Fire Chief Shaun Edgerton (left)(WNDU)

This year the fire department won!

Together they raised over $2,000 for those in need.

