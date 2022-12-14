Elkhart police, firefighters raise money for Salvation Army with ‘Guns & Hoses’ fundraiser
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A friendly competition returned to Elkhart!
City police and firefighters faced off for the annual “Guns & Hoses” event at the CR 6 Walmart. Each year, the departments face off to see who can raise more money for the Salvation Army.
This year the fire department won!
Together they raised over $2,000 for those in need.
