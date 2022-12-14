Elkhart Mayor hosts holiday open house at city hall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The holiday spirit was alive at city hall on Wednesday!

Residents were able to take a tour of council chambers and the mayor’s office as part of the mayor’s holiday open house.

It was all for a good cause too!

“It’s a wonderful time to have our staff and we invite others from outside to come and share in what we believe is the start of the Christmas season and get involved with donated to a local charity,” Mayor Rod Roberson said.

Snacks were served and donations were accepted for Church Community Services.

