Elkhart Mayor hosts holiday open house at city hall

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The holiday spirit was alive at city hall on Wednesday!

Residents were able to take a tour of council chambers and the mayor’s office as part of the mayor’s holiday open house.

It was all for a good cause too!

“It’s a wonderful time to have our staff and we invite others from outside to come and share in what we believe is the start of the Christmas season and get involved with donated to a local charity,” Mayor Rod Roberson said.

Snacks were served and donations were accepted for Church Community Services.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Bake Shop will be closing
Country Bake Shop will be closing
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
16-year-old dies after getting hit by car in Plymouth
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Judge approves Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys request for private hearings on money for experts in his defense
The new bakery opened in downtown Elkhart and hosts a variety of colorful macarons, gelato,...
New gourmet pastry shop opens in Elkhart

Latest News

The Indiana Broadband Office made the announcement on Wednesday at the South Bend Technology...
South Bend becomes Indiana's 75th 'Broadband Ready Community'
An Edwardsburg man was charged with fraud after a check-kiting scheme caused a $150M financial...
Edwardsburg man charged with fraud after check-kiting scheme causes $150M financial loss
Edwardsburg man charged with fraud after nearly $150M in financial losses
BBB urges you to be aware of expected delivery times
This donation helps complete the department’s goal of placing an AED in every police vehicle.
Bolt for the Heart donates 20 AEDs to LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office