Elkhart Community Schools shifts to eLearning Wednesday due to illness, bus driver shortage

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools were closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, due to widespread illness and a shortage of bus drivers.

Wednesday will be an eLearning Day for all students. Expectations for eLearning can be found on the district’s website.

Elkhart Community Schools isn’t the only Michiana district that has had to implement an eLearning day this week. Edwardsburg Public Schools were closed Tuesday and a remote learning day was scheduled for Wednesday due to bus driver shortages.

