Edwardsburg Public Schools calls for another remote learning day amid bus driver shortage

Edwardsburg Public Schools
Edwardsburg Public Schools(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Edwardsburg Public Schools will have another remote learning day on Thursday, Dec. 15, as the district continues to have a high number of absences in the transportation department.

This comes after schools were closed on Tuesday and a remote learning day was implemented on Wednesday due to the same bus driver shortage.

In a letter to parents and staff on Wednesday, Superintendent James Knoll reminded the community that these absences are not all health related. He also mentioned that Elkhart Community Schools scheduled a remote learning day on Wednesday y due to illness and the shortage of bus drivers in their transportation department.

The letter goes on to state that all school buildings will be open regular hours on Wednesday and Thursday for students to pick up materials or technology needed for remote learning.

Meanwhile, all district-wide athletic, extra-curricular, and after school activities will be held on Thursday at their regularly scheduled times. If you have questions on other practices and events, you’re asked to contact your student’s building or coach.

You can read the letter in its entirety below:

(Edwardsburg Public Schools)

