Edwardsburg man charged with fraud after check-kiting scheme causes $150M financial loss

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who allegedly ran a check kiting scheme for years caused a total financial loss of nearly $150 million, according to court documents.

69-year-old Najeeb Khan of Edwardsburg on Tuesday got an idea of how much time he may have to spend paying for his financial crimes.

According to court documents, Khan self-reported his check-kiting activity to federal law enforcement on July 8, 2019, yet the government did not file criminal charges until yesterday, Dec. 13.

“I’m interested to learn why we have a delay where Mr. Khan has been able to walk free and, you know, go about his life while my clients haven’t been made whole,” said South Bend Attorney Andrew Jones, who filed a lawsuit seeking to recover money lost by clients of Khan’s payroll service known as Interlogic Outsourcing Inc. “And I want to know why Mr. Kahn has been treated differently than someone who robs a 7-11 for $20.”

In the past three and a half years, much time has apparently been spent liquidating the automobiles, aircraft, and vacation homes that Khan allegedly acquired with ill-gotten gains. In October 2020, the sale of his classic car collection at auction alone netted more than $44 million.

Khan faces just two criminal counts. Count one is bank fraud which carries a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and a maximum fine of $1 million.

Count two is attempted tax fraud which carries a maximum sentence of five years and a maximum fine of 100,000. The government further calculates that as a result of underreporting his income, Khan owes more than $7.1 million in back taxes.

“He’s three years younger than me, and if you get 30-years in jail, maybe serve 20, that’s still past your normal lifetime and I couldn’t imagine being able to live well, even if it’s a federal prison. Terrible place. I sure wouldn’t want to trade places with him, but I’ve never done anything to merit that,” said former IOI client Mark McDonnell.

McDonnell is among a group of Khan’s former clients who lost money and filed suit expecting to get back about three cents on the dollar. They now say they’ve done much better than that.

“My clients have already received over 50 cents on the dollar, and it appears there’s going to be an additional what are called distributions in the future to bring them closer to 100 cents on the dollar,” said Andrew Jones. “So that is some good news.”

The criminal charges were filed in U.S. District Court in Northern Ohio because one of the hardest hit victims, KeyBank, is headquartered there.

