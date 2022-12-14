Country Bake Shop will be closing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now.

After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors.

“Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.

Rumpf said the decision comes with mixed emotions.

“It’s hard to say how you feel. You see the children come in and they are happy, and you see the brides and they are happy. It’s very rewarding,” said Rumpf.

While it has been rewarding, Rumpf said he is worn out mentally and physically, and wants to spend time with his new granddaughter.

“I have a new grandbaby, Ruth Ann, and it’s our first one,” said Rumpf.

Off camera, employees said Rumpf was the best boss to work for, cared about everyone, and had a big, giving heart.

In fact, many of them have worked here for decades.

“My niece Angie has been here since she was a little girl,” said Rumpf.

He said he wants to thank the community for all of their support over the years.

“We have such good, repeat customers and we have second and even also third generation people that bought wedding cakes...I think we did a good job for as long as we were here. We always tried to please the customer and made sure they were satisfied and I think we can say that we did that,” said Rumpf.

As of now, they will close on December 31.

Rumpf declined to share details about the offer.

