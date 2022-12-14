70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.
The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.(MGN)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A 70-year-old woman from North Carolina died after being mauled by two dogs at a home last week.

Authorities said someone called 911 Thursday to report a woman on the ground in his backyard.

According to officials, Melanie Catley was walking in her neighbor’s backyard when she was attacked by the dogs.

She suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital where she died several days later.

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.

No charges were filed against the owner of the property.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Bake Shop will be closing
Country Bake Shop will be closing
16-year-old dies after getting hit by car in Plymouth
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40, reports say
The new bakery opened in downtown Elkhart and hosts a variety of colorful macarons, gelato,...
New gourmet pastry shop opens in Elkhart
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Judge approves Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys request for private hearings on money for experts in his defense

Latest News

The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90...
2 officers killed in Mississippi, officials say
People carry shopping bags on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Downtown Crossing in Boston. More than...
AP-NORC Poll: Americans say holiday gifts harder to afford
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump Org. was secretly held in contempt for hindering probe
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns