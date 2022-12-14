2 Darden Elementary students facing discipline after bringing kitchen knives onto school bus

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two students at Darden Elementary School are being disciplined after school officials say they brought kitchen knives onto their school bus Tuesday morning.

In a letter sent out to Darden families, Principal Patty Karban says school officials learned about the kitchen knives around 7:30 a.m. after a student reported having seen the knives to a staff member upon their arrival.

Both knives were confiscated from the students responsible. Karban says no one was harmed, as staff members followed all procedures to keep students safe.

Karban says family, students, staff, and community members are all encouraged to use the South Bend Community School Corporation’s QuickTip Portal, where they may report concerns or information anonymously.

You can read the letter that was sent out to Darden families on Tuesday in its entirety below:

(South Bend Community School Corporation)

