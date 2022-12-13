Wreaths delivered to Fairview Cemetery ahead of National Wreaths Across America Day

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Volunteers are preparing to lay thousands of holiday wreaths on the gravesites of fallen service men and women this upcoming weekend in Mishawaka.

Wreaths Across America is a national program that will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 17.

On Tuesday morning, 2,664 wreaths were delivered by police escort to Fairview Cemetery. Once there, the semi was unloaded, and the wreaths were sealed under tarps in preparation for Saturday’s event.

Organizers say this is a special way to honor and remember our fallen veterans during the holiday season.

“It’s truly an honor as a Marine,” said Betty Paige Keranen, location coordinator for Wreaths Across America. “But as a mother, I love the aspect that Wreaths Across America presents. We can use Wreaths Across America as a platform to teach our younger generations the value of freedom.”

Volunteers are needed for Saturday’s event. If you’re interested in helping, click here. If you have any questions, you can send an email to betty.keranen@teamrwb.org.

For more information on Saturday’s event, you can visit the event’s Facebook page. For more information on Wreaths Across America, click here.

