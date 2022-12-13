Workshop on underage alcohol, substance abuse to be held Tuesday night in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation and the 525 Foundation are hosting the final workshop of a month-long series of workshops on Tuesday night to educate parents about alcohol and substance abuse.

Organizers hope parents and students will talk openly and freely about these issues at Tuesday night’s workshop, which will focus on increased actions to help prevent underage drinking and other drug use.

Becky Savage, who is the founder of the 525 Foundation, lost her sons, Nick and Jack, back in June of 2015. They went to a graduation party one night and ingested a deadly mixture of alcohol and oxycodone.

Savage says they were smart kids with a bright future who made a bad choice. That’s why Savage and officials with the South Bend Community School Corporation want to increase knowledge around education and make an impact in the Michiana community.

The final workshop will take place Tuesday night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will be held at the St. Joe County Public Library (Ballrooms A & B) at 304 Main Street in downtown South Bend. Registration is required.

For more information on how you can support the 525 Foundation and raise awareness about this issue, visit the 525 Foundation’s website.

