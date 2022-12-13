Wait times increase as ‘Tripledemic’ surges

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Across the nation, healthcare clinics and hospitals are seeing increased wait times and higher positivity rates of respiratory infections.

Doctors here in Michiana and around the country acknowledge patient Americans’ fatigue when hearing about viruses, vaccines, and seasonal epidemics. Still, as positivity rates increase and the holidays are right around the corner, doctors say this is the most crucial time to be vigilant.

“Across the US, wait times have increased significantly, especially in emergency rooms,” Chief Medical Officer for Physicians Immediate Care and Physicians Urgent Care Dr. Warren Wollin said.

Doctors call it the “Tripledemic” or “Tridemic,” as seasonal flu, lingering COVID-19, and higher than usual diagnoses of RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, are raging across the country.

“For influenza, across our clinics, we’re seeing that rates continue to increase,” Dr. Wollin said. “Right now, across all our clinics, we have about a 40% positivity rate for influenza.”

RSV is worse in young children and older adults and typically rears its head as an upper respiratory infection, with a runny nose, sneezing, and cough. It can lead to more severe illnesses like bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

Doctors are looking into whether lack of exposure to outside germs during the COVID-19 Pandemic is leading to higher numbers of RSV.

“There may be an increased susceptibility because we had been wearing masks for the past couple of years, and exposure wasn’t there, particularly for the youngest of the population,” Interim Chief Medical Officer at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Dr. Arthur Schroeder said.

But doctors remain adamant that the benefits of masking far outweigh the unintended consequences.

“That’s still not certain, that’s still not conclusive, but it seems to be a bit of a trend that people are looking at, but it’s an unintended consequence, and I would not say that’s a reason for not utilizing masks,” Dr. Schroeder said. “The masks were used for very good reasons and continue to be used for very good reasons.”

The CDC reports that we saw some of the lowest recorded flu numbers over the last two years, directly impacted by masking requirements and social distancing.

“Millions of lives have been saved by masking and isolating,” Dr. Wollin added.

In an effort to curb this tri-demic and get back to shorter wait times, doctors recommend getting tested regularly, wearing masks, and getting vaccinated,

Doctors also say it’s essential to use good hand washing, get enough sleep, eat well and exercise, and if or when you start feeling ill, reach out to your doctor or health care provider as soon as possible.

Healthcare providers told 16 News Now that wait times here in Michiana for urgent care facilities constantly fluctuate.

According to a check of the Physicians Immediate Care website on Monday, clinics in Elkhart, Mishawaka, and South Bend were reporting over a 1-hour wait.

Health officials are urging people to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible. It takes about two weeks after the flu vaccination for protective antibodies to develop in the body.

“It’s never too late,” Dr. Schroeder said. “It may not be ideal, but it’s never too late to get it, particularly if you’re going to be around family members who could be at increased risk, and it’s important to protect them.”

RSV and flu tests are also running short around the country, so if you feel ill, do not hesitate to get tested or treated as soon as possible.

Currently, there is no vaccine for RSV, but doctors are hopeful to have emergency treatment for severe patients by early 2023.

“One of the real important things is that when people notice they are getting sick, is to get a hold of their doctor, get a hold of their primary care physician or provider, to really get good advice on what to do, so hopefully it doesn’t get to the point where their only recourse is to show up in the emergency room,” Dr. Schroeder said.

For more information on local hospitals and clinics, click or call:

Memorial Hospital: 574-647-1000

Elkhart General Hospital: 574-294-2621

Franciscan Health Michigan City: 219-879-8511

Spectrum Health Lakeland: 269-983-8300

Physicians Immediate Care: Wait times are on their website

The South Bend Clinic: 574-234-8161

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.