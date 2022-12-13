Teen charged in murder of St. Joe Co. corrections officer waived to adult court

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The 15-year-old who is charged in the June murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer has been waived to adult court.

On Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Probate Court granted the State’s petition to waive Braelyn Rios, 15, of South Bend to the St. Joseph County Superior Court.

On June 26, a feud on Snapchat escalated into a daylight drive by shooting at a home in the 1900 block of Milburn Boulevard in Mishawaka.

Testimony earlier this month indicates that Rios, who was 14 years old at the time, was one of five people in the passing car, and one of only two who were shooting. The other was allegedly his uncle — Braxton Bird, 18, of South Bend — who was 17 years old at the time.

Of the 20 or so total shots fired, police say five hit the house and one hit the chest of a 28-year-old corrections officer at the St. Joseph County Jail, killing 28-year-old Rhema Harris.

Police say Harris was an unintended victim who was at the home at the time visiting a friend. The intended victim of the drive by shooting was said to be the granddaughter of the homeowner on Milburn.

Police say Rios was firing a handgun, and that the fatal shot came from Bird’s rifle. Yet, both teens were charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness in what the law calls accomplice liability.

In Probate Court, Rios was charged with the following counts for his role in the death of Harris:

Count I: Murder

Count II: Attempted Murder, a level 1 felony

Count III: Criminal Recklessness, a level 5 felony

Criminal charges will now be filed in Superior Court. The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a level 1 felony is 20 to 40 years. The sentencing range for a level 5 felony is one to six years.

The Probate Court has ordered Rios to be held without bail at an Indiana Department of Corrections Juvenile Facility for safekeeping.

Meanwhile, Bird was charged in adult court for his role in the death of Harris back in July. He was charged with the following:

Count I: Murder

Count II: Attempted Murder, a level 1 felony

Count III: Criminal Recklessness, a level 5 felony

