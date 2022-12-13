South Bend Police investigating uptick in Kia vehicle thefts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating another uptick in thefts of Kia vehicles that officials say is likely motivated by posts continuing to circulate on social media.

Back in late July, police issued a crime alert/PSA about Kia and Hyundai vehicles being targeted in thefts across South Bend. This came as a video is making its rounds online showing how these vehicles can be stolen without a key.

This can also impact newer-model Hyundai vehicles — and within the past 24 hours, SBPD officers have responded to several thefts or attempted thefts of newer-model Kia brand vehicles.

Whether you own a Kia or Hyundai vehicle or not, you can avoid making your vehicle a target by:

Using a steering wheel locking device

Parking in well-lit areas

Keeping doors locked at all times

Keeping personal belongings out of plain view

Reporting any suspicious activity to the South Bend Police Department

These thefts and attempted thefts remain active and ongoing investigations by the department’s Property Crimes Unit.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP.

