South Bend man arrested after running from officers during attempted traffic stop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested on Monday after police say he tried to run away from them during an attempted traffic stop.

Officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit were on patrol around 4 p.m. when they attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 2100 block of Prast Boulevard.

The vehicle came to a brief stop and accelerated before two occupants ran from the vehicle on foot.

Officers apprehended the driver, 29-year-old Daris Boles, after a brief foot chase. During the investigation, a firearm and drugs were recovered.

Daris Boles (St. Joseph County Jail)

Boles was subsequently arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm by serious violent felon, possession of cocaine, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.