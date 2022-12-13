One dead following car and pedestrian accident

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a crash invovling a car and a pedestrian.

The crash happened around 9:00 December 12 at Oak Rd. and Pidco Dr. in Plymouth.

When first responders arrived on scene they found a 16 year-old male with life threatening and he was pronounced dead at 9:11 PM..

The driver was not injured and is cooperating with law enforcement as this crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.