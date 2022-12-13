One dead following car and pedestrian accident

One dead following accident involving car and pedestrian in Plymouth
One dead following accident involving car and pedestrian in Plymouth(16 news now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 13, 2022
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a crash invovling a car and a pedestrian.

The crash happened around 9:00 December 12 at Oak Rd. and Pidco Dr. in Plymouth.

When first responders arrived on scene they found a 16 year-old male with life threatening and he was pronounced dead at 9:11 PM..

The driver was not injured and is cooperating with law enforcement as this crash remains under investigation.

