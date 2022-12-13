New gourmet pastry shop opens in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for a new macaron shop in downtown Elkhart.

The store, Le Macaron French Pastries, is now open at 503 S. Main St. in Elkhart. The franchise has nearly 70 locations across the country, with plans to put stores in Fishers and Carmel, according to their website.

“We have a yule log from our chocolatier that is absolutely out of this world,” said Tonda & Mike Lucchese, the owners. “If anybody knows what a yule log is it kind of looks like a log but its all edible other than that.”

“The peanut butter and jelly macaron, we just got it; it’s my new favorite!”

Le Macaron is known for its authentic macarons made fresh every day by French chefs, as well as European-style pastries, gourmet chocolate, gelato, and premium beverages.

