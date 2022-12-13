Medical Moment: Keeping kids safe from RSV, COVID-19, and the flu

(WNDU) - Last year, health experts warned parents about the potential for both COVID and flu cases to rise.

But this year, there are three viruses circulating that can make kids seriously ill.

From infants to daycare, to preschoolers and grade school students, your kids are, once again, in close quarters all day with other kids.

“Remember, also, they’ve had two plus years where they haven’t had that ongoing exposure to this virus and that virus, their immune systems are not on that same level of constant vigilance,” explained Vandana Madhavan, MD, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Mass. Gen. Hospital.

All that togetherness means kids may need added virus protection. For starters, the updated COVID-19 boosters became available for kids ages five to 11 in mid-October.

“So, this booster not only continues to protect against the original SARS-Co-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19, but has a specific component that helps protect against Omicron,” Dr. Madhavan continued.

Doctor Madhavan says parents should also make sure everyone in the family is vaccinated against the flu. She says kids can get their COVID-19 booster and flu shot at the same visit. And even if parents have waited until now, it’s still not too late.

“In many years, we see two different peaks of influenza,” Dr. Madhavan said.

Finally, Doctor Madavan warns parents of children under the age of two to be aware of the symptoms of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. It causes cold-like symptoms but can lead to inflamed airways and pneumonia in babies.

There are no approved vaccines available for RSV, which spreads from touching an infected person. So if you have symptoms of a cold, it’s best to just stay home!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.