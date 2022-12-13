Medical Moment: Keeping kids safe from RSV, COVID-19, and the flu

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Last year, health experts warned parents about the potential for both COVID and flu cases to rise.

But this year, there are three viruses circulating that can make kids seriously ill.

From infants to daycare, to preschoolers and grade school students, your kids are, once again, in close quarters all day with other kids.

“Remember, also, they’ve had two plus years where they haven’t had that ongoing exposure to this virus and that virus, their immune systems are not on that same level of constant vigilance,” explained Vandana Madhavan, MD, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Mass. Gen. Hospital.

All that togetherness means kids may need added virus protection. For starters, the updated COVID-19 boosters became available for kids ages five to 11 in mid-October.

“So, this booster not only continues to protect against the original SARS-Co-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19, but has a specific component that helps protect against Omicron,” Dr. Madhavan continued.

Doctor Madhavan says parents should also make sure everyone in the family is vaccinated against the flu. She says kids can get their COVID-19 booster and flu shot at the same visit. And even if parents have waited until now, it’s still not too late.

“In many years, we see two different peaks of influenza,” Dr. Madhavan said.

Finally, Doctor Madavan warns parents of children under the age of two to be aware of the symptoms of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. It causes cold-like symptoms but can lead to inflamed airways and pneumonia in babies.

There are no approved vaccines available for RSV, which spreads from touching an infected person. So if you have symptoms of a cold, it’s best to just stay home!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
4 hurt, including police officer, in 2 separate crashes outside Castle Point Apartments
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
16-year-old dies after getting hit by car in Plymouth
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Judge approves Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys request for private hearings on money for experts in his defense

Latest News

Thomas Roberts and Bryan Verkler were shot while responding to an early morning call about...
19 Years Later: 2 Mishawaka Police officers killed in line of duty
The annual “Shop with a Cop” program took place at the Walmart in Niles Township, where kids...
Officers with Berrien County Sheriff’s Dept. take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’ program
This is all made possible through community donations to the Angel Tree and Toys for Tots...
Michiana families receive food, clothing, toys at Salvation Army Kroc Center’s ‘Distribution Day’
Medical Moment: Keeping kids healthy during flu season
Medical Moment: Keeping kids healthy during flu season