Marcus Freeman message to departing NFL hopefuls

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After a long week on the recruiting trail, Marcus Freeman returned to South Bend over the weekend to get his team ready for the Taxslayer Gator Bowl against South Carolina.

Part of the beginning of prep this weekend, Freeman talked with the media, where he confirmed there likely won’t be anymore big bombshell transfer or opt out news for the Irish.

WNDU asked Freeman about the players who are leaving to pursue NFL career, like Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey or Jarrett Patterson. All of them put their pro careers on hold last winter to return to Notre Dame for Freeman’s first year as head coach.

Freeman talked about the conversations with those players and his parting message.

“Thank you. I wish you the best and I’m always a huge fan”, said Freeman. “

“My job as the head coach is to always give my opinion and I do. I give these guys my honest opinion, sometimes wanted and unwanted, but when they make a decision I always tell them you made the decision cause you made it. We can’t look back and this will be something that stays with them for the rest of their lives. You make a decision and you go as fast as you can. When they make a decision I support them 100 percent.”

