Indiana BMV announces holiday hours

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced their seasonal holiday hours.

All Indiana BMV branches will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas.

And for New Year’s, branches will close from Saturday, Dec. 31 to Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Branches will normally reopen on Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023.

If you’d like to find a 24-hour BMV Connect Kiosk near you, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prayer vigil held for South Bend murder-suicide incident
Prayer vigil held for Lechtanski murder-suicide
Local couple featured on reality show, “Little People, Big World”
Local couple featured on reality show, ‘Little People, Big World’
A Lakeville man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday morning crash north of Lakeville....
Lakeville man dies in crash
4 hurt, including police officer, in 2 separate crashes outside Castle Point Apartments
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say

Latest News

Indiana BMV announces holiday hours.
Indiana BMV announces holiday hours
A ribbon-cutting was held for the new center at Concord High School on Dec. 12, 2022.
Concord High School unveils new engineering, construction center
Concord High School unveils new engineering, construction building
Concord High School unveils new engineering, construction building
Voting is open!
2nd annual ‘Sights and Lights Decorating Contest’ underway in Niles