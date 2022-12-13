Indiana BMV announces holiday hours.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced their seasonal holiday hours.

All Indiana BMV branches will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas.

And for New Year’s, branches will close from Saturday, Dec. 31 to Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Branches will normally reopen on Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023.

If you’d like to find a 24-hour BMV Connect Kiosk near you, simply click here.

