First Alert Forecast: Big Pattern Changes Coming

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Chilly and breezy with a mixture of clouds and sun. Increasing clouds throughout the day along with a nice breeze. Highs in the low 40s during the afternoon along with wind chills that likely stay in the 30s. Stay warm and enjoy the dry weather! Changes are on the way. High of 41 degrees. Winds E 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds continue to increase along with a few light showers after midnight and through Wednesday morning. Otherwise, we are chilly and breezy. Temperatures will fall down through the middle 30s. Low of 35 degrees. Winds E 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Few showers early in the morning will give way to periods of showers through the middle of the day. Heavier rain is likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will also be very breezy. Heavier rain is possible, rainfall could approach 1 inch in parts of Michiana. Highs will be in the middle 40s, but with the strong breeze it will likely still feel like the 30s. Rain will continue into the evening and overnight hours. High of 44 degrees. Winds SE 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Some showers continue through the morning. Clouds will clear a bit in the afternoon. It will remain chilly and breezy throughout the day with winds out of the west. High of 43 degrees. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Late on Friday the winds continue to shift. Highs drop into the low 30s over the weekend with winds out of the WNW. This will likely kick in the lake effect snow machine for parts of Michiana. We will continue to keep an eye on things through the weekend. This could bring a chance for a First Alert Weather Day along with impactful winter weather. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, December 12th, 2022

Monday’s High: 39

Monday’s Low: 34

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.