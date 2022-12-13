Fire officials give holiday safety reminders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas is almost here, and first responders are reminding us to look out for common dangers this holiday season.

If you have a real Christmas tree, it’s important to make sure it’s watered regularly.

Check your lights and cords before putting them on display. Low heat lights like LED’s are the safest.

“Don’t bundle cords up if they’re too long, just get a shorter cord,” said Dave Cherrone, retired Clay Fire Marshal. “Because this actually causes like a heat coil here and builds up heat in that area. So make sure if you’re using extension cords, you’re using them sparingly.”

Candles are another big cause of fires, so it’s important to keep them away from pets and toddlers and blow them out when you leave the room or go to bed.

