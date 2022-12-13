Families visit South Bend Police Department for ‘Cookies with Santa’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Santa Claus was in town for the “Cookies with Santa” event, hosted by the South Bend Police Department!

Over 100 kids and their families came out on Monday for the event. The South Bend Police Department is always looking for fun ways to engage with the community.

So many cute kids came to see Santa on Monday for the “Cookies with Santa” event!

“They told me about all of the presents they wanted,” Santa told 16 News Now. “We’ve got all kinds of things set up for them.”

This is the second year the South Bend Police Department has hosted Santa Claus.

“I think overall it’s a great, positive interaction that they can have here at the police department,” said Josh Morgan, FOP Lodge 36. “We have officers who were interacting with the kids out there when they are not sitting with Santa. I don’t want to spoil the surprise, but Santa is one of our own. So, that’s a great thing as well.”

Kids visited with Santa, got their pictures taken, ate cookies, and went home with presents.

Others volunteered their time to help out.

“I like helping other people lots of times, especially this year,” Genevieve Morgan said.

“The other thing is with Santa’s Elficers through our FOP, what they do for our community, hundreds of kids get presents that usually don’t have the ability to have the Christmas like other kids do, and this is a great event to kick off what they’re doing and kick off our donations and work with businesses in the area,” Santa said.

And they could still use donations!

“If it’s food, we’ll take food. If it’s a toy, a toy. Any type of clothing, jackets, winter clothes, socks and underwear, hygiene products,” said Josh Morgan.

