Elkhart police officers receive pay raise

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officers in Elkhart are getting a raise.

At their meeting Tuesday morning, Elkhart’s Board of Public Safety approved a new collective bargaining agreement along with the increased compensation. It’s done between the Fraternal Order of Police #52 and the City of Elkhart.

The measure was approved by an 8-0 vote.

The raise goes into effect between 2023 and 2025.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.