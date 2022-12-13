Elkhart police officers receive pay raise

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officers in Elkhart are getting a raise.

At their meeting Tuesday morning, Elkhart’s Board of Public Safety approved a new collective bargaining agreement along with the increased compensation. It’s done between the Fraternal Order of Police #52 and the City of Elkhart.

The measure was approved by an 8-0 vote.

The raise goes into effect between 2023 and 2025.

