EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Edwardsburg Public Schools were closed on Tuesday, Dec. 13, due to a shortage of bus drivers.

The district made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

School offices will remain open and all scheduled evening activities will take place.

