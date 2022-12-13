Concord High School unveils new engineering, construction center

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Concord High School unveiled its new engineering and construction center on Monday!

The school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new center!

“More than anything we just saw a crucial need for a new space,” said Seth Molnar, Principal. “We had more and more kids wanting to be apart of the program. To support those kids and those learning opportunities the only natural step was to have a new building. So we were fortunate that all thigns came together and we can offer this learning space to our children.”

It’s a 10,400 sq. ft. building on the west side of campus, and students will begin using it in January.

The center hopes to provide students with work-readiness skills matching industry demands for their future careers.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prayer vigil held for South Bend murder-suicide incident
Prayer vigil held for Lechtanski murder-suicide
Local couple featured on reality show, “Little People, Big World”
Local couple featured on reality show, ‘Little People, Big World’
A Lakeville man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday morning crash north of Lakeville....
Lakeville man dies in crash
4 hurt, including police officer, in 2 separate crashes outside Castle Point Apartments
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say

Latest News

Indiana BMV announces holiday hours
Indiana BMV announces holiday hours.
Indiana BMV announces holiday hours
Concord High School unveils new engineering, construction building
Concord High School unveils new engineering, construction building
Voting is open!
2nd annual ‘Sights and Lights Decorating Contest’ underway in Niles