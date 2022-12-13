Biden official accused of stealing luggage from 2 airports no longer employed

Sam Brinton, a nuclear engineer, was serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department...
Sam Brinton, a nuclear engineer, was serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Energy.(Department of Energy, Office of Nuclear Energy)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A Department of Energy official accused of stealing luggage from two airports is no longer employed with the department.

Sam Brinton is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on July 6, according to court records.

Brinton also is accused of stealing luggage at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Sept. 16. In both cases, Brinton was identified as the suspect through airport security cameras and social media posts.

A warrant was issued for Brinton on Dec. 8 for grand larceny, with value of the items between $1,200 and $5,000.

“Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a DOE spokesperson said via email to Fox News on Tuesday. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”

Brinton was initially placed on leave after the allegations in the Minneapolis case were made public, a DOE spokesperson said.

Brinton, a nuclear engineer, was serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Energy. Brinton identifies as non-binary and is an LGBTQ+ activist.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
4 hurt, including police officer, in 2 separate crashes outside Castle Point Apartments
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
16-year-old dies after getting hit by car in Plymouth
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Judge approves Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys request for private hearings on money for experts in his defense

Latest News

Authorities say 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was arrested in Georgia this week in connection with...
Police: Adoptive mother arrested in death of 10-year-old years after disappearance
Thomas Roberts and Bryan Verkler were shot while responding to an early morning call about...
19 Years Later: 2 Mishawaka Police officers killed in line of duty
The annual “Shop with a Cop” program took place at the Walmart in Niles Township, where kids...
Officers with Berrien County Sheriff’s Dept. take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’ program
This is all made possible through community donations to the Angel Tree and Toys for Tots...
Michiana families receive food, clothing, toys at Salvation Army Kroc Center’s ‘Distribution Day’
Medical Moment: Keeping kids healthy during flu season
Medical Moment: Keeping kids healthy during flu season