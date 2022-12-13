Ask the Doctor: Stomach bug relief, blue light glasses, vitamins for mood swings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Melanie): “My entire family came down with the stomach bug a few days ago, and we are still not feeling back to normal. Are there any medications or food we should eat that can help?”

DR. BOB : When we talk about a stomach bug, we usually mean diarrhea and vomiting.

When you are really in the thick of things with a lot of vomiting and diarrhea, you can use a nausea medicine called ondansetron to decrease vomiting. That is a prescription.

For diarrhea, you can take loperamide for a day or two.

After a stomach bug, it can take several days for your GI system to get back to normal. I would recommend avoiding lactose for a few days and following a diet of bread, applesauce, rice, and bananas for a day. If that goes okay, you can steadily move back toward your normal diet.

Question #2 (from Cindy): “Do blue light glasses actually work?”

DR. BOB : Blue light glasses are special sunglasses to be worn when using screens.

They filter out certain wave lengths of light. They are often marketed to help with sleep or with headaches.

There is some limited evidence if the glasses are worn in the hours preceding bedtime that they can improve sleep. I am not aware of any significant evidence of their impact on migraines.

However, there is really no risk to trying them apart from the cost of the buying them, so it certainly would be something worth trying if you have headaches after using screens.

Question #3 (from Angela): “Are any vitamins helpful with mood swings? Especially during the monthly cycle?”

DR. BOB : Mood swings in the premenstrual period are thought to be related to hormonal changes and thus can be approached differently than mood swings from other problems.

There is a supplement called Vitex agnus-castus, or Chasteberry, which has some evidence of helping women with mild mood swings.

Exercise and counseling have also been shown to be helpful. Other vitamins and supplements have not been shown to be more effective than placebo.

There are medical treatments your doctor can discuss if you are not finding relief.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.