Army sergeant killed at Georgia post was an Afghan veteran

FILE - Officials said a soldier was fatally shot at Fort Stewart on Monday.
FILE - Officials said a soldier was fatally shot at Fort Stewart on Monday.(WTOC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The Army on Tuesday said a soldier who was fatally shot at a Georgia post was a sergeant whose nearly eight years of military service included a deployment to Afghanistan.

Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, 30, of Plum, Pennsylvania, was killed Monday by a gunman at Fort Stewart, according to a statement from the Army post. The shooting happened at the building complex for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division. Hillman was a soldier assigned to the brigade.

Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson declined Tuesday to give further details about the killing, citing the active criminal investigation. Police arrested a suspect soon after the shooting, but that person’s name has not been released.

The Army post’s statement said Hillman was a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist who joined the Army in February 2015. He had deployed once to Afghanistan and had been awarded two Army Commendation Medals and two Army Achievement Medals.

Hillman joined the 2nd Brigade at Fort Stewart in July 2021.

Located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
4 hurt, including police officer, in 2 separate crashes outside Castle Point Apartments
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
16-year-old dies after getting hit by car in Plymouth
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Judge approves Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys request for private hearings on money for experts in his defense

Latest News

Authorities say 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was arrested in Georgia this week in connection with...
Police: Adoptive mother arrested in death of 10-year-old years after disappearance
Thomas Roberts and Bryan Verkler were shot while responding to an early morning call about...
19 Years Later: 2 Mishawaka Police officers killed in line of duty
The annual “Shop with a Cop” program took place at the Walmart in Niles Township, where kids...
Officers with Berrien County Sheriff’s Dept. take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’ program
This is all made possible through community donations to the Angel Tree and Toys for Tots...
Michiana families receive food, clothing, toys at Salvation Army Kroc Center’s ‘Distribution Day’
Medical Moment: Keeping kids healthy during flu season
Medical Moment: Keeping kids healthy during flu season