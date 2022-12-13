2nd annual ‘Sights and Lights Decorating Contest’ underway in Niles

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The polls are open in Niles!

Right now, voting is underway for the 2nd annual “Niles Sights and Lights Decorating Contest.”

This year, there’s nearly $4,000 in donated prizes!

“I love to see and appreciate the effort that people go to,” said Diane Collins, holiday light watcher. “To put up something so beautiful; it just makes my heart feel light, happy, and full of joy.”

Winners will be announced on Monday, Dec. 19, on Niles Mayor Nick Shelton’s Facebook page.

Prizes will be available for pickup at Niles City Hall. Instructions will be sent to the winners.

