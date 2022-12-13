$2.5 billion federal loan offered for Ultium Cells battery plants

(WNDU) - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is giving a financial charge to the electric vehicle industry.

The DOE will issue a $2.5 billion loan aimed toward the creation of three lithium-battery manufacturing plants in Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee.

The funds will go to Ultium Cells, which is a partnership between General Motors (GM) and LG Energy Solutions. As you may remember, Ultium Cells is eyeing St. Joseph County for an electric vehicle battery plant.

GM has vowed to have solely electric vehicles by the year 2035 by gradually phasing out gas and diesel engines between now and then.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm says this move will help make the U.S. less reliant on other countries for battery cell production.

“We in the Biden-Harris Administration believe that all of this growth is going to make the battery industry a dominant 21st-century economy and will create millions of jobs,” Granholm said.

The White House says its goal is to have electric vehicles account for 50 percent of all new vehicle sales in the U.S. by 2030.

