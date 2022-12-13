19 Years Later: 2 Mishawaka Police officers killed in line of duty

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, marks 19 years since the passing of two Mishawaka Police officers who were shot in the line of duty.

Thomas Roberts and Bryan Verkler were shot while responding to an early morning call about shots fired back on Dec. 13, 2003. Roberts died on scene, while Verkler died later at the hospital. The suspect then killed himself.

Roberts and Verkler became the first police officers in the city’s history to be murdered in the line of duty. A memorial for the officers is outside of City Hall.

