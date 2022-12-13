16 News Now Investigates: Season of Scammers

(WNDU) - This season for giving, it’s also the season of scammers. Whether you’re buying for loved ones or giving back to the community, scammers are looking for ways into your wallet.

“People do want to give, everyone’s in a very benevolent mood,” explains Jan Diaz, the Vice President for the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana.

Diaz says one of the best ways to avoid falling victim to a scam is to do your homework before getting out the checkbook.

“It’s important to really do the research.”

When you get an email about a deal, it’s best not to click the link, but instead, go straight to the source.

“In some of these emails, scammers are impersonating legitimate companies and promising gift cards to reward their loyal customers,” says Diaz. “The best rule of thumb is to look at the actual company’s website because they’re going to have the same types of deals that are out there if those deals are actually true.”

You can also check to see who is really sending you that email.

“Sometimes they’re hard to detect,” Diaz explains. “You can go to the email address and click on the see the full email address and a lot of times that full address is not going to look quite right.”

It’s also important to remember that there’s no rush. Pressuring you to make a quick payment is a common tactic used by scammers.

“There may even be a countdown timer that says you have 60 seconds to make a decision on this offer or you’ll lose this offer,” Diaz warns.

If you’re looking to make a charitable donation this holiday season instead of hunting for a deal, it’s still necessary to use caution by doing additional research.

“You may uncover that the place that you thought you wanted to give to for such a worthy cause to help and individual or organization, you can find out that it’s actually fake in the end,” Diaz says.

This is especially true if you see an ad for a charity on Facebook.

“Anyone can set up shop and run {an ad} and look legitimate,” Diaz explains.

Once you determine an organization is real and you’re ready to give, the Better Business Bureau says recommends using a credit card.

“If there are funds that are lost because that person has fallen prey to a scam, the credit card company can help that person recover the money that they spent,” adds Diaz.

Donations should never be made using a gift card.

“Gift cards cannot be traced to the recipient, so that person can have the money from the gift card and get off pretty much scot free,” warns Jan Diaz.

If a Grinch does get your green, you can help others avoid the same fate by reporting the scam to your local authorities and at BBB.org/scamtracker. You can also use that website to look up what scams are making the rounds before you shop online.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.