Winding Brook Park neighborhood dazzles with annual light show

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With Christmas just around the corner, you’ve likely seen plenty of lights and decorations already, but one neighborhood here in Michiana takes it to another level!

The Winding Brook Park community hosts one of the more well-known light displays here in Michiana that you can check out every holiday season.

From dazzling colors to huge inflatables, the neighborhood all comes together for its annual “Gift to the Community” event. And this year, you can even check out a Christmas concert in the front yard!

‘It’s the time of love and friendship and bringing those who you know to be near to you to bring them in, you know, and love ‘em up, have a great time, drink a little eggnog, have a little cookie, and fill those stockings up,” says Robert Havard, local artist.

Winding Brook Park doesn’t charge for their drive-thru displays, but the neighborhood is partnered with eight local charities that accept donations at the end of your visit.

