U.S. Sen. Braun formally announces run for Indiana governor

(Source: U.S. Senate Media Services)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Sen. Mike Braun (R) has formally announced he’s running for Indiana governor in 2024.

Braun filed paperwork with the secretary of state’s office back in November, but he made the announcement in Indianapolis on Monday.

Braun, 68, had openly expressed interest for months in trying to replace Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t seek reelection due to term limits, rather than running again for the U.S. Senate seat he won in 2018. The two elections will take place at the same time.

Braun joins Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who launched her bid for Indiana governor on Monday, in what could become an expensive fight for the Republican nomination.

