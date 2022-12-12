Two arrested after Domino’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Michigan City

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested after a Michigan City delivery driver working for Domino’s was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a Domino’s Pizza to speak to a delivery driver who was robbed at gunpoint around 12:27 a.m.

The delivery driver said he was dropping off an order in the 700 block of Washington Street when two men began interacting with him. During the course of the interaction, one man displayed a firearm and pointed it at the delivery driver. That same man then removed property from the delivery driver’s possession and fled on foot.

Michigan City police searched the area and found two suspects on 10th and Spring, who matched the original description of the assailants. After a brief pursuit on foot through the area, the suspects were detained, and a firearm and other related evidence were recovered.

The police then learned that both suspects were juveniles.

One juvenile was arrested for resisting law enforcement and curfew violation. The second juvenile was arrested for resisting law enforcement, robbery, pointing a firearm, curfew violation, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

The identities of the suspects are being withheld at this time as they are minors.

The public can contact the Michigan City Police Department via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.