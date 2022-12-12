Trial for woman accused of murdering boyfriend postponed

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial of a South Bend woman accused of shooting to death her boyfriend in front of her children in April has been postponed.

28-year-old MarqishaThomas was expected to stand trial beginning Monday.

But the trial has been postponed due to court congestion.

A new trial date has not yet been set.

Thomas is charged with murder for allegedly killing 28-year-old Civon Green.

Green was found in the 2800 block of Northside Boulevard behind Nuner Elementary and Fine Arts School on April 18.

Police said she shot green in front of her kids while they watched from her car.

