SNL’s Colin Jost to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo in June 2023

Colin Jost attends The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Thursday, Dec....
Colin Jost attends The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) – Acclaimed comedian, actor, and writer Colin Jost will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center this upcoming June.

It’s taking place on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 9 p.m. Ticket prices start at $65, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning this Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets once they become available.

Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.

Jost serves as a head writer at Saturday Night Live (SNL). He originally joined the show as a writer in 2005 and became a co-head writer in 2012. Jost has also co-anchored “Weekend Update” alongside fellow cast member Michael Che since 2014.

