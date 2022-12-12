‘Snapshots with Santa’ returns to Martin’s Super Markets on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Santa Claus is coming to town!

After two years, Santa will return to 13 different Martin’s locations in Michiana!

A donation of $5 per digital photo will be collected and all proceeds will benefit local non-profit organizations.

“We’re excited to finally bring this holiday tradition back to our stores,” said Doug Dillman, vice president, Regional Operations, Martin’s Super Markets, in a press release, “Our customers, their children, and our employees, alike, all love this event and seeing the smiles on youngsters faces while helping local charities at the same time.”

“Snapshots with Santa” is happening on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The participating Martin’s locations and their respective non-profits are below.

3800 Mishawaka Road E., Elkhart – Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Elkhart

2018 South Bend Ave., South Bend – William’s Warriors: Liam’s Medical Journey

926 Erskine Plaza, South Bend – Camp Millhouse

306 N. Bittersweet, Mishawaka – William’s Warriors: Liam’s Medical Journey

120 Sanford School Road, Elkhart – Elkhart Women’s Shelter

3900 E. Bristol St., Elkhart – Pet Refuge

3420 E. Market St., Logansport – Cass County Humane Society

242 N. Oakland Ave., Nappanee – Family Christian Development Center

865 E. Jefferson St., Plymouth – Marshall County Humane Society

5637 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville – Berrien County Animal Control

1527 Bashor Rd., Goshen – The Window

7355 Heritage Square Dr., Granger – Angels in the Attic

1150 Husky Trail, Warsaw – Bailey Moore Foundation (took place Saturday, Dec. 10th)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.