‘Snapshots with Santa’ returns to Martin’s Super Markets on Saturday

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Santa Claus is coming to town!

After two years, Santa will return to 13 different Martin’s locations in Michiana!

A donation of $5 per digital photo will be collected and all proceeds will benefit local non-profit organizations.

“We’re excited to finally bring this holiday tradition back to our stores,” said Doug Dillman, vice president, Regional Operations, Martin’s Super Markets, in a press release, “Our customers, their children, and our employees, alike, all love this event and seeing the smiles on youngsters faces while helping local charities at the same time.”

“Snapshots with Santa” is happening on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The participating Martin’s locations and their respective non-profits are below.

  • 3800 Mishawaka Road E., Elkhart – Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Elkhart
  • 2018 South Bend Ave., South Bend – William’s Warriors: Liam’s Medical Journey
  • 926 Erskine Plaza, South Bend – Camp Millhouse
  • 306 N. Bittersweet, Mishawaka – William’s Warriors: Liam’s Medical Journey
  • 120 Sanford School Road, Elkhart – Elkhart Women’s Shelter
  • 3900 E. Bristol St., Elkhart – Pet Refuge
  • 3420 E. Market St., Logansport – Cass County Humane Society
  • 242 N. Oakland Ave., Nappanee – Family Christian Development Center
  • 865 E. Jefferson St., Plymouth – Marshall County Humane Society
  • 5637 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville – Berrien County Animal Control
  • 1527 Bashor Rd., Goshen – The Window
  • 7355 Heritage Square Dr., Granger – Angels in the Attic
  • 1150 Husky Trail, Warsaw – Bailey Moore Foundation (took place Saturday, Dec. 10th)

