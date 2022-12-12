Signups underway for Guidance Ministries of Elkhart’s ‘Christmas Outreach’ program

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in Elkhart County and your family needs help with getting gifts for your children this Christmas season, you still have an opportunity to get assistance.

Signups are underway for the Guidance Ministries of Elkhart’s “Christmas Outreach” program, which serves families in Elkhart County who need gifts for their children if they have missed the deadline for other gift-giving programs.

The program provides gifts for children from ages 0 to 17 in households that cannot afford them. Children must live in the home with the adult who is applying for the program.

All required documentation must be present to sign up, including:

  • ID and Social Security cards for ALL adults living in the household
  • Birth Certificates and Social Security cards for ALL children in the household
  • Proof of income (this includes pay stubs, TANF, SSDI/ SSI, child support, unemployment benefits)
  • Proof of address (dated within the last 30 days, NOTE: your ID does NOT fulfill this requirement)

Signups are taking place in-person at Guidance Ministries, which is located at 216 N. 2nd Street in Elkhart, on the following dates and times:

  • Monday, Dec. 12: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 13: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Other important notes:

  • The program is open to Elkhart County residents ONLY
  • If you have received Christmas assistance from another agency, you are not eligible for this program

For more information on Guidance Ministries, you can visit their website or Facebook page.

