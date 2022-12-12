Search continues for missing South Bend teen

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl from South Bend.

Doris Douglas was last seen on Dec. 2 near John Adams High School, where she is a student.

On Monday, South Bend 2nd District Councilmember Henry Davis, Jr. Doris’s family held a press conference asking the public for help.

“I’m pleading for anybody who knows anything to get in contact with the South Bend Police Department immediately because I miss her and want her to come home,” said Rose Douglas, Doris’s mother.

Davis says South Bend Police declared her a runaway, but her mother wants more answers.

“She’s been missing since December the second,” Rose said. “She called me at 4:15 p.m. stating that she had missed her school bus. That was the last time I had heard from her. I haven’t heard anything else from her. I told her immediately to go back into the school’s office because she has missed the bus before. I told her to go back into the office and call me from the office, and I never heard from her.”

Doris is approximately 5′4″ and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She could be wearing pink joggers and a lavender jacket.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

(WNDU)
Doris Douglas
Doris Douglas(South Bend Police Department)

