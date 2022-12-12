Park outdoors: Subaru recalls Ascent SUVs due to fire risk

Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to...
Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of a fire.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of a fire.

The company is recalling the 2019 through 2022 Ascents after getting reports of two fires. There were no reports of injuries.

The company says a bolt that holds the ground terminal of a heater may not have been fastened properly during assembly.

That can cause the terminal and surrounding parts to melt, increasing the risk of fire.

Subaru says the Ascents should be parked away from structures and should not be left unattended with the engine running until repairs are made. If an owner notices or smells smoke around the dashboard or driver’s foot well, they should shut off the engine and call a dealer or roadside assistance.

Dealers will replace the bolt and a ground wire and connector holder if necessary.

Subaru says owners will be contacted within 60 days. They can check if their Ascent is affected by entering their 17-digit vehicle identification number here.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local couple featured on reality show, “Little People, Big World”
Local couple featured on reality show, ‘Little People, Big World’
Prayer vigil held for South Bend murder-suicide incident
Prayer vigil held for Lechtanski murder-suicide
A Lakeville man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday morning crash north of Lakeville....
Lakeville man dies in crash
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Michigan State Police are searching for those responsible for stealing wire from a construction...
Michigan State Police searching for suspects in theft from St. Joseph Co. construction site

Latest News

An pipeline rupture spilled oil into Mill Creek in Washington Co., Kansas.
Family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill
WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
Four hurt in two separate crashes
FILE - Jerrod Carmichael appears at the premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" on June...
Golden Globe nominations led by ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’
A passenger is seen boarding a Metrobus in downtown Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The...
Free ride: DC unveils bold plan to boost public transit
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Ukraine PM urges more military aid to counter Russia attacks